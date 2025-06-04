Pride Month: myGwork’s Free WorkPride 2025 Conference Empowers Allies to Step Up

LONDON, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tightening DEI regulations in the US and recent rulings – such as the UK Supreme Court’s narrowing of the legal definition of “sex” – are creating growing uncertainty in workplaces worldwide. These developments not only threaten progress toward workplace equality but also reinforce the urgent need for meaningful allyship at both the individual and corporate level to foster inclusion and belonging for all.

Taking place during Pride Month, the sixth annual WorkPride 2025 virtual global conference, hosted by myGwork, (from 16–20 June) themed “Your Allyship Journey Starts Here,” will address these pressing issues. The five-day event will spotlight the increasing importance of visible, vocal and active allyship in the workplace.

Recent research by myGwork, the largest global talent and networking platform connecting diverse talent with inclusive companies, reveals that:

80% of LGBTQ+ Gen Z professionals are hesitant to join companies that have withdrawn support for LGBTQ+ inclusion.

are hesitant to join companies that have withdrawn support for LGBTQ+ inclusion. 80% are more likely to accept a job offer when they see allies and LGBTQ+ role models in leadership.

Generation Z is reshaping the talent landscape, prioritising inclusion, visibility and authenticity. Performative gestures and “rainbow-washing” are no longer acceptable. Companies that fail to meet these expectations risk losing top talent.

Earlier this year, myGwork recorded a 120% increase in US-based job seeker traffic, reflecting a growing demand for safe and inclusive workplaces. This surge sends a clear message: Professionals from LGBTQ+ and other underrepresented groups are actively seeking environments where they can thrive.

“Allyship is no longer a nice-to-have. It’s a business imperative,” said Adrien and Pierre Gaubert, Co-Founders of myGwork. “WorkPride 2025 is the go-to global platform for allies and leaders to engage in meaningful dialogue, sharpen their inclusion strategies, and build truly inclusive workplaces.”

WorkPride 2025 is proudly supported by top employers committed to LGBTQ+ inclusion. Booking.com returns as headline sponsor, joined by day sponsors Taylor Wessing, RS Group, Canada Life, Organon, and the Valencia Gay Games.

Robin Panrucker, Head of Talent Development and Inclusion at Taylor Wessing, said:

“We’re proud to support WorkPride 2025. Fostering inclusion isn’t just good ethics – it’s good business. Partnering with myGwork helps us continue building a truly diverse workforce.”

Jessica Chu, Group Head of D&I at RS Group, added: “Visible allyship is essential. myGwork continues to help us grow and evolve as an inclusive organization.”

David Burten and Edison Chen, Global Co-Leads of Organon Pride Network, stated:

“At Organon, we’re creating a workplace where everyone belongs. Our ongoing partnership with myGwork enables us to attract talent and strengthen our culture of belonging.”

WorkPride 2025

Hosted by myGwork, WorkPride 2025 will feature 200+ global speakers and 40+ sessions across five days, offered in both English and Spanish. The conference is open to all – LGBTQ+ professionals, allies, HR leaders, DEI advocates, and anyone committed to workplace equality.

Key themes include:

Practical allyship and leadership visibility

Intersectionality and challenges facing LGBTQ+ professionals

Inclusive language and addressing microaggressions

Closing the Rainbow Wage Gap and promoting pay equity

Mental health and wellbeing in diverse workplaces

Using data to measure and improve DEI outcomes

Attendees who join five or more sessions will earn a Certificate in LGBTQ+ Inclusion. WorkPride 2025 is free to attend. Register here now to access the full agenda, build your allyship journey, and help shape the future of workplace inclusion.

About myGwork

myGwork is the largest talent platform and professional network for LGBTQ+ professionals, graduates, inclusive employers, and anyone who believes in workplace equality. It empowers the LGBTQ+ community by offering individual members a safe space where they can connect with inclusive employers, find jobs, mentors, professional events, e- learning/training, news, and much more.



myGwork’s co-founders and twin brothers Adrien and Pierre Gaubert have won many accolades in the diversity and inclusion space since setting up the platform. Most recently they have been shortlisted for the 2024 National Diversity Awards as Entrepreneurs of Excellence. They have been honoured as 2023’s inspirational role models in the Global Diversity List and featured in the UK’s Top 50 inclusion champions in the 2022/23 Diversity Power List. They also won the Attitude Young LGBTQ+ Entrepreneur of the Year Award and were named as one of the Top 100 Global LGBT+ OUTstanding Executives. myGwork has won many awards too. Most recently myGwork scooped the 2023 Award for the D&I Tech Initiative category, and the co-founders, as well as the Bank of London’s 2022 Rainbow Honours. It was also shortlisted for the 2023 European Diversity Awards and the 2022 Digital Leaders Impact Awards celebrating UK tech for good. Additionally, the company has been listed in the Top 5 Startups with Pride by Geek Times and won the Diva Magazine Award of Corporate Allies.

