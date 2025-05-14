WeFund Lending Corp. (Juanhand) Awarded with Outstanding Fintech Platform in Philippines - Global Brand Frontier Awards

Mr. Francisco Roberto "Coco" D.C. Mauricio, President and Chief Executive Officer, WeFund Lending Corp. (JuanHand)

JuanHand wins “Outstanding Fintech Platform – Philippines, 2025” from Global Brand Frontier Awards for driving digital lending and financial inclusion.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WeFund Lending Corp., better known to millions of Filipinos as JuanHand, has been named the Outstanding Fintech Platform – Philippines, 2025 by the prestigious Global Brand Frontier Awards, conducted by Boston Brand Research & Media . This global recognition affirms JuanHand’s pioneering role in advancing digital lending solutions, fostering financial inclusion, and reshaping the fintech landscape in Southeast Asia.“WeFund’s innovation lies not only in its technology but in its mission to make financial access seamless, responsible, and inclusive,” said Shivakumar, President & CEO of Boston Brand Research & Media. “JuanHand has empowered underserved communities across the Philippines with tools that are fast, transparent, and transformative - making it a standout in Asia’s fintech frontier.”"We are deeply honored to be recognized as an Outstanding Fintech Platform in the Philippines at the 2025 Global Brand Frontier Awards. This victory is a testament to the vision, drive, and grit that our team pours into everything we do at Juanhand. Our dream is to transform the way Filipinos interact with financial services - making them more accessible, transparent, and tailored to the evolving needs of borrowers. We leverage AI and technology in our mission to accelerate financial inclusion, a cornerstone of national development in the Philippines. We remain committed to leading with innovation, to maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance, and to expanding our reach to empower the underserved yet creditworthy segment of the Philippine population," said Mr. Francisco Roberto "Coco" D.C. Mauricio, President and Chief Executive Officer, WeFund Lending Corp. (JuanHand).About WeFund Lending Corp. (JuanHand)JuanHand is the leading online lending platform in the Philippines, dedicated to empowering Filipinos through fast, accessible cash loans and innovative financial solutions. Operated by WeFund Lending Corp. and backed by NYSE-listed FinVolution Group (FINV), JuanHand leverages cutting-edge technology to enhance the financial well-being of its users.With just one valid ID, Filipinos can access financial assistance in seconds - anytime, anywhere. JuanHand is committed to delivering swift, reliable support to help customers manage urgent financial needs thereby accelerating financial inclusion, a cornerstone of national development in the Philippines.About Boston Brand Research & MediaBoston Brand Research & Media is a leading global consulting and media firm specializing in brand intelligence, strategic recognition, and high-impact storytelling. The company champions excellence by identifying and celebrating organizations that exemplify leadership, innovation, customer experience, and social responsibility. Through its editorial platforms and annual awards, BBRM serves as a trusted voice on global brand performance and transformation.About the Global Brand Frontier AwardsFounded by Boston Brand Research & Media, the Global Brand Frontier Awards honor outstanding companies and leaders who are reshaping industries and setting new standards across global markets. Known for its rigorous selection process, the awards celebrate innovation, leadership, and a bold commitment to excellence. The 2024 awards recognized top-tier organizations including Palo Alto Networks, Etihad Airways, AXA IM Select, Standard Chartered, HSBC Philippines, RAKBANK, Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Krungthai Bank, Banque Misr, and many more innovators.To nominate your company or business leader for the Global Brand Frontier Awards 2025, visit: https://www.bostonbrandmedia.com/register-for-the-2025-frontier-awards For more information, please contact:

