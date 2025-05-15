LunaTone Introduces Custom Program on Emerging Industry Verticals: Digital Sports & Interactive Entertainment

— Designed for MBA, EMBA, Executive Education, and Public Sector Leaders —

JAPAN, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A globally-oriented, cross-disciplinary program combining immersive fieldwork, real-world business case studies, and industry insights from the forefront of gaming, esports, and interactive media.

Shaping the next generation of global leadership through the lens of digital culture and playable innovation.

TOKYO, May 15th, 2025 – LunaTone Inc. has launched a pioneering executive education program exploring the rise of digital sports and interactive entertainment as a force transforming global business, culture, and policy.

This custom-designed offering is built for MBA, EMBA, and Executive Education audiences — as well as public sector leaders seeking to engage next-generation citizens through new forms of culture, technology, and community-building. Drawing on LunaTone’s real-world consulting and production experience across Asia and beyond, the curriculum offers a rare fusion of strategic insight, cultural fluency, and practical application.

Core Modules Include:

1. Industry Vertical Immersion: From Platforms to Playable Culture

A comprehensive look at the ecosystems reshaping digital engagement, creative IP, and fan economies:

Gaming: Platforms, monetization models, global trends

Esports: Competitive infrastructure, sponsorship, youth communities

Metaverse & UGC: Participatory worlds like Roblox and Fortnite/UEFN

Sports IP Digitization: Sumo, baseball, football, and the future of fan experiences

Streamers & Influencer Ecosystems: Twitch, YouTube, and localized creator culture

Vtubers & Virtual Idols: Virtual identity, live commerce, and interactive fandom

K-pop & Transmedia Culture: Ecosystem IP thinking across music, games, and storytelling

Future Formats: AI-generated content, interactive narratives, and synthetic entertainment

2. Business Case Study Lab

Participants engage with real-world case studies drawn from LunaTone’s strategic consulting with a wide range of industries and stakeholders across the esports and content economy.

Featured domains include:

Game publishers, esports teams, and esports tournament operators

Advertising & brand activations in fan-driven communities

Real estate & venue strategy for physical-digital convergence

Credit card and financial services exploring youth engagement

Power & telecom infrastructure for rebranding and new business

Government ministries & municipalities on civic engagement, digital tourism, and education

Each case offers both commercial and public sector relevance — from monetization to policy design.

3. Leadership in Emerging Industries

Flagship Module — Empowering Gen Z Talent & Building Future-Ready Teams

A redefinition of leadership in industries where cultural fluency and innovation often begin with the youngest team members:

Reverse Domain Leadership: Leading when Gen Z holds the expertise

Team Design: Building high-output, cross-generational innovation teams

Talent Activation: Identifying passion and structuring ownership

Cultural Translation: Making youth-native insights legible to senior stakeholders

Public Sector Lens: Designing inclusive, youth-led programs for civic transformation

Capstone Strategy Sprint

Participants synthesize their learning in a final challenge — developing a strategy, program, or concept tailored to their own market or institution.

This could take the form of a policy design, digital engagement campaign, or branded service prototype, and culminates in a final pitch presentation to peers and expert facilitators.

The program has already been delivered in collaboration with institutions such as the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business Executive Education, where a custom Immersion Program was hosted in Tokyo.

“The Esports Day program delivered by LunaTone was truly one of a kind. It was not only engaging from a content perspective, but also deeply inspiring — our executive clients from the Middle East left with new ideas about what’s possible in their own industries. The combination of strategic insight, immersive experiences, and thoughtful hospitality made it an unforgettable learning journey.”

— Gene Mage, Managing Director of Custom Programs, Head of Executive Coaching & Assessment, University of Michigan Ross School of Business

LunaTone is now offering this program globally to universities, corporations, and public agencies seeking to lead in the age of playable culture.

To explore a custom version or propose a regional edition, visit: https://lunatoneinc.jp/

About LunaTone:

LunaTone stands as a leading force in the digital content business, specializing in gaming, esports, metaverse, and digital sport. With an unwavering commitment to bridging the gap between education and industry, LunaTone is dedicated to shaping the future of learning in the digital age.

For more information about LunaTone and its initiatives, please visit LunaTone's Official Website and LinkedIn.

