'TOKYO BEAST,' a Thrilling New Gaming Experience, has ranked No.1 on the free games chart on the Japanese App Store

TB_ranking

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOKYO BEAST FZCO is pleased to announce that on June 10, its new game "TOKYO BEAST," which delivers an electrifying gameplay offers a frenzied experience alongside a unique prediction feature that lets players anticipate match outcomes through game x win-loss prediction, ranked number 1 in the Japanese AppStore's free game ranking.

In commemoration of ranking No.1 on the Japanese AppStore free games chart , all logged-in game users will receive 1,000 Jewels and 1,000 BEAST gacha points as a gift.

- AppStore:.
https://apps.apple.com/app/tokyo-beast/id6737019483
- GooglePlay:.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=app.tokyobeast

For PC users, please visit the official website to play.
https://www.tokyo-beast.com/

Service Information
Service name: TOKYO BEAST
Promotional movie: https: //www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-QvJeYJ6ds
Official website: https: //www.tokyo-beast.com/
Official X (formerly Twitter): https: //x.com/TOKYOBEAST_G_EN, https://x.com/TOKYOBEAST_G_JP
Official Discord: https: //discord.gg/tokyobeast
Available on: App Store, Google Play, PC browser
Release date: Now Available

TOKYO BEAST FZCO Company Profile
Company name: TOKYO BEAST FZCO
Location 001 - 33228 IFZA Business Park, DDP, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Representative Tomoe Mizutani
URL https://www.tokyobeast.ae/

PR
TOKYO BEAST FZCO
