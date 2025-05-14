TuxCare Delivers New Endless Lifecycle Support for Apache Tomcat

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced it once again added to its expansive portfolio of Endless Lifecycle Support (ELS) services, now delivering ELS for Apache Tomcat 8.5 . TuxCare also expects to soon support Apache Tomcat version 7 and 8 (already EOL) as well as version 9 (when it reaches its EOL).Since countless organizations face the often daunting complexities and risks associated with upgrading from Apache Tomcat 8.5 to newer versions 9 or 10, TuxCare now offers an opportunity to easily avoid the well-known transition challenges linked to configuration changes, updates to application interfaces (APIs), and adapting to the Jakarta EE platform, which replaces earlier Java standards in Tomcat 10.It’s TuxCare’s commitment to help avoid the compatibility issues that these attempted shifts cause with existing applications, third-party libraries, and internal modules. After all, they can raise notable concerns surrounding system performance, stability, and downtime during an upgrade. TuxCare’s ELS for Apache Tomcat 8.5 means that IT teams can fully control their own timeline and priorities.By choosing Endless Lifecycle Support for Apache Tomcat, customers can:- Minimize the risk of security breaches- Maintain compliance with industry regulations (e.g., PCI DSS, HIPAA)- Eliminate or delay costly upgrade efforts- Achieve peace of mind with guaranteed patch SLAs“Apache Tomcat 8.5 was significantly impacted by several high-severity vulnerabilities in the past, making this new TuxCare ELS for Apache Tomcat that much more essential for enterprises that need to take control of their specific upgrade and timeline preferences,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “This new ELS is the latest illustration of our effort to provide an uncommon combination of convenience, reassurance and security during delayed or elongated migrations that prioritize an organization’s needs.”TuxCare supports core Apache Tomcat components such as Coyote (HTTP connector), Catalina (servlet engine), Jasper (JSP engine) and Cluster. In the future, support for optional components including APR (Apache Portable Runtime) and Tomcat Native will be added to its ELS offering.About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

