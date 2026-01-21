TuxCare To Showcase Extended Lifecycle Support and KernelCare Solutions at NDC London 2026

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced it will exhibit at NDC London , a major software development conference taking place January 26–30 at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London, England.Located in booth #10, TuxCare will feature their newly highlighted Enterprise Linux Support (ELS) for Open Source Software, a solution designed to help organizations protect their most critical systems and applications long after vendor support ends. ELS for OSS delivers comprehensive, long-term protection across the full open-source software stack, covering a broad and continually growing range of projects, libraries, and runtimes.Through advanced automation, including continuous CVE identification and streamlined patching pipelines, the solution addresses vulnerabilities that traditional scanning tools often miss by identifying and remediating risks buried deep within complex dependency chains. This approach helps organizations strengthen their entire software supply chain with accuracy and at scale.Attendees will have a chance to learn how TuxCare’s ELS for OSS integrates seamlessly into existing environments, helping IT and security teams improve incident response times, simplify patch management and compliance, and access expert support across KernelCare, LibCare and other TuxCare solutions. By providing actionable insights precisely when they are needed, ELS for OSS enables teams to stay secure and focused on their core business priorities.For more information on TuxCare’s ELS for Open Source Software, visit:Also showcased in Tuxcare’s booth, KernelCare Enterprise provides automated, rebootless live patching for the Linux kernel, eliminating the need for system reboots while maintaining uptime and reducing operational risk. With seamless integration and support for a wide range of Linux distributions, KernelCare automates patch downloads, verification and installation to ensure CVEs are rapidly remediated – an essential capability for maintaining performance and stability across demanding high-performance computing (HPC) environments.For more information on KernelCare Enterprise, visit:About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

