MPD Provides Public Safety Update

The Metropolitan Police Department continues to make progress on public safety initiatives that are reducing violent crime across the District of Columbia.

Year to date, robberies are down 24%, homicides are down 17%, and assaults with a dangerous weapon are down 14% compared to this time last year, driven by MPD’s data- and intelligence-led crime reduction strategies.

This weekend, Operation ATLAS led to 34 arrests and 90 notices of infractions. Our Robbery Suppression Initiative made nine arrests and recovered four firearms during Saturday night deployments, contributing to continued robbery reductions across the city.

Early Sunday, four separate shootings injured eight adults and one 17-year-old. These incidents appear to be isolated and stemmed from personal disputes or altercations between known parties. An arrest has been made in the Columbia Road shooting; investigations into the other cases remain active and ongoing.

We hear the community’s concerns. A gun should never be introduced into a personal dispute, and we remain committed to removing illegal firearms from our streets. MPD will continue to hold violent offenders accountable and work to ensure the District is a safe place for all who live, work, and visit.

Anyone with information on these incidents or any crime in the District of Columbia is urged to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411. Tipsters can always remain anonymous.

---------------------------

Operation ATLAS focuses on quality-of-life issues across the District, recovering more than 173 stolen vehicles, nearly 193 firearms and leading to more than 3,585 arrests since its launch in December 2023.

MPD’s Robbery Suppression Initiative, which strategically deploys officers based on recent robbery trends, has recovered more than 479 firearms and made nearly 668 arrests since its launch in July 2023.