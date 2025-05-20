Seaside Japanese Soba Restaurant 'Oh-SOBAR' to Open on Awaji Island, June 7

(Render for illustrative purposes only; may differ from actual facility) Yasumichi Morita (©︎Emma Amber)

The modern Japanese soba restaurant will serve "innovative soba noodle dishes" with a direct view of the Seto Inland Sea

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasona Furusato Incubation Inc. (Headquarters: Awaji City, Hyogo Pref.; President: Azusa Mitsuda) has announced the opening of Oh-SOBAR, a modern soba restaurant promising to offer innovative interpretations on traditional Japanese soba (buckwheat) noodles, located in Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture. The restaurant is set to open on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

Chefs at the restaurant will hand-make soba noodles daily and serve the dishes with select local ingredients from Awaji Island. Customers can enjoy multi-course meals at counter seating overlooking the Harima Sea (the Eastern area of the Seto Inland Sea), the sunset over which has been selected as one of the "Top 100 Sunsets in Japan".

The Japanese cuisine served at Oh-SOBAR is supervised by "Osaka Cuisine Asai Togei", a renowned Osaka restaurant which serves Japanese "kappo cuisine", multi-course meals which are directly served to patrons by the chefs. In addition to small dishes incorporating seasonal Awaji Island ingredients, the menu at Oh-SOBAR will feature twists on classic Japanese soba, including dishes which combine the traditional "2:8 soba" (20% wheat flour, 80% buckwheat) with "akamoku", a type of seaweed which is especially high in nutrients, and "chomeiso", an herb rich in minerals and dietary fibers, offering a novel Japanese culinary experience blending tradition and innovation.

Yasumichi Morita, an award-winning designer from GLAMOROUS co.,ltd. who is active in Japan and overseas, designed the architecture and interior of the facility. The concept behind the design is "Living in harmony with the nature of Awaji Island", and the purpose to create a one-of-a-kind space in which guests can see spectacular and distinct ocean views depending on the season and time of day. Between the building and the sea lies an infinity pool with torchlights, designed to create a sense of oneness with nature without borders between the inside and outside worlds.

Pasona Furusato Incubation has stated that the aim of offering innovative soba cuisine at Oh-SOBAR is to contribute to regional revitalization by taking advantage of the rich nature and ingredients of Awaji Island, communicating the charm of the region to people across Japan and abroad, and stimulating local industries and the flow of people to the area.

■ Overview: Modern Soba Restaurant "Oh-SOBAR"

Opening: Saturday, July 7, 2025 (planned)

Address: 269-2 Handa, Nojima-todoroki, Awaji-shi, Hyogo-ken 656-1722 Japan

Hours: Lunch 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Dinner 5:00 - 8:00 PM

Closed: Wednesdays

Capacity: 70 seats (30 counter seats, 24 sofa seats, 16 private seating)

Total floor space: 517.74 sqm

Website: https://www.oh-sobar.com

Inquiries: Pasona Furusato Incubation Inc., Oh-SOBAR Management Office

Email: info@oh-sobar.com

Note: Information correct at time of writing, may be subject to change.

■ Architectural and Interior Design: Yasumichi Morita (GLAMOROUS co.,ltd.)

Profile: Yasumichi Morita

Starting with a project in Hong Kong in 2001, he has successfully expanded his appeal to New York, London, Paris, Doha and other major cities. He has not only been an interior designer but has also enthusiastically expanded his career with his talents in a wide variety of graphics and products. He has branched out as an artist, and his solo photography exhibitions have been held annually in Paris since 2015.

Currently, he is offering the online salon "Morita Chamber of Commerce".

https://salondemorita.com

