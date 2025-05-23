KARA to Launch Japan Tour in 2025

Legendary K-POP Girl Group KARA Returns to Fans Through “KARASIA : MAGICAL WORLD”!

JAPAN, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KARA, the iconic girl group that helped shape the K-POP era, has officially announced their 6th Japan tour, titled "KARA THE 6th JAPAN TOUR 2025 : KARASIA : MAGICAL WORLD", set to take place in 2025. The group is ready to reignite the excitement of fans across Japan.

The tour will consist of the following four performances:

July 5 (Sat) & 6 (Sun), 2025 ｜PIA ARENA MM (Yokohama) August 2 (Sat) & 3 (Sun), 2025 ｜GLION ARENA KOBE (Kobe)

Following the emotional success of their “KARASIA” tour in 2024, this new tour will present an upgraded stage experience filled with mesmerizing visuals, an enchanting concept, and the unique sensibility that only KARA can deliver — all woven into the magical world of “MAGICAL WORLD”.

In addition to their beloved hit songs, the tour will feature exclusive new performances and special stage productions that fans can only witness on this tour. Anticipation is building among fans of all generations.

More than just a concert, this tour is envisioned as a magical journey shared between KARA and their fans. Beyond Japan, the tour will also serve as part of a global promotional campaign targeting fans across Asia, Europe, and the Americas, once again demonstrating the powerful global impact of K-POP.

Further details, including ticket sales and performance updates, will be announced via the official tour website.

🔗 http://www.kara2025.com



[Concert Information]

YOKOHAMA ｜PIA ARENA MM

July 5 (Sat) & July 6 (Sun), 2025

KOBE ｜GLION ARENA KOBE

August 2 (Sat) & August 3 (Sun), 2025

Organized by: HUB JAPAN Co., Ltd. Supervised by: Bridge Tax Corporation

Supported by: NURIM Co., Ltd., BIG BOSS ENTERTAINMENT Co., Ltd., AER Entertainment Co., Ltd., iNKODE Co., Ltd., SMG Co., Ltd., SM Culture & Contents Co., Ltd.

Sponsor: Korean Air, Tokyu Hotels & Resorts Co., Ltd

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.