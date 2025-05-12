Senate Bill 597 Printer's Number 761
PENNSYLVANIA, May 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 761
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
597
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, FLYNN, LANGERHOLC, YAW, BARTOLOTTA,
SAVAL, FONTANA, VOGEL, DUSH, PENNYCUICK, HUTCHINSON, BAKER,
KANE, STEFANO, KEARNEY, ARGALL, BOSCOLA AND COMITTA,
MAY 12, 2025
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MAY 12, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in sustainable mobility options,
further providing for definitions, for fund, for application
and approval process, for Federal funding, for coordination
and consolidation, for operating program, for asset
improvement program, for new initiatives program, for
programs of Statewide significance and for program oversight
and administration, providing for small purchase procedures
and repealing provisions relating to evaluation of private
investment opportunities.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definitions of "community transportation
service" or "shared ride service," "community transportation
system," "local transportation organization," "operating
expenses" and "Public Passenger Transportation Performance
Report" in section 1503 of Title 74 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes are amended and the section is amended by
adding definitions to read:
§ 1503. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.