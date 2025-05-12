Submit Release
Senate Bill 597 Printer's Number 761

PENNSYLVANIA, May 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 761

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

597

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, FLYNN, LANGERHOLC, YAW, BARTOLOTTA,

SAVAL, FONTANA, VOGEL, DUSH, PENNYCUICK, HUTCHINSON, BAKER,

KANE, STEFANO, KEARNEY, ARGALL, BOSCOLA AND COMITTA,

MAY 12, 2025

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MAY 12, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in sustainable mobility options,

further providing for definitions, for fund, for application

and approval process, for Federal funding, for coordination

and consolidation, for operating program, for asset

improvement program, for new initiatives program, for

programs of Statewide significance and for program oversight

and administration, providing for small purchase procedures

and repealing provisions relating to evaluation of private

investment opportunities.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definitions of "community transportation

service" or "shared ride service," "community transportation

system," "local transportation organization," "operating

expenses" and "Public Passenger Transportation Performance

Report" in section 1503 of Title 74 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes are amended and the section is amended by

adding definitions to read:

§ 1503. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

