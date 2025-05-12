Senate Bill 597 Printer's Number 761

PENNSYLVANIA, May 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 761 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 597 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, FLYNN, LANGERHOLC, YAW, BARTOLOTTA, SAVAL, FONTANA, VOGEL, DUSH, PENNYCUICK, HUTCHINSON, BAKER, KANE, STEFANO, KEARNEY, ARGALL, BOSCOLA AND COMITTA, MAY 12, 2025 REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MAY 12, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sustainable mobility options, further providing for definitions, for fund, for application and approval process, for Federal funding, for coordination and consolidation, for operating program, for asset improvement program, for new initiatives program, for programs of Statewide significance and for program oversight and administration, providing for small purchase procedures and repealing provisions relating to evaluation of private investment opportunities. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. The definitions of "community transportation service" or "shared ride service," "community transportation system," "local transportation organization," "operating expenses" and "Public Passenger Transportation Performance Report" in section 1503 of Title 74 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended and the section is amended by adding definitions to read: § 1503. Definitions. The following words and phrases when used in this chapter 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21

