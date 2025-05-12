Senate Bill 738 Printer's Number 763
PENNSYLVANIA, May 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 763
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
738
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, STREET, FONTANA, BROWN, BOSCOLA,
BARTOLOTTA, TARTAGLIONE, ROBINSON, BAKER, HAYWOOD, LAUGHLIN,
STEFANO, KEARNEY, COSTA, PENNYCUICK, VOGEL, COLLETT AND
CULVER, MAY 12, 2025
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, MAY 12, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of November 6, 1987 (P.L.381, No.79), entitled
"An act relating to the protection of the abused, neglected,
exploited or abandoned elderly; establishing a uniform
Statewide reporting and investigative system for suspected
abuse, neglect, exploitation or abandonment of the elderly;
providing protective services; providing for funding; and
making repeals," providing for financial institutions;
imposing duties on the Department of Aging and the Department
of Banking and Securities; and imposing penalties.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of November 6, 1987 (P.L.381, No.79),
known as the Older Adults Protective Services Act, is amended by
adding a chapter to read:
CHAPTER 6
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
Section 601. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
