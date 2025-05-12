Senate Bill 738 Printer's Number 763

PENNSYLVANIA, May 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 763

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

738

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, STREET, FONTANA, BROWN, BOSCOLA,

BARTOLOTTA, TARTAGLIONE, ROBINSON, BAKER, HAYWOOD, LAUGHLIN,

STEFANO, KEARNEY, COSTA, PENNYCUICK, VOGEL, COLLETT AND

CULVER, MAY 12, 2025

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, MAY 12, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of November 6, 1987 (P.L.381, No.79), entitled

"An act relating to the protection of the abused, neglected,

exploited or abandoned elderly; establishing a uniform

Statewide reporting and investigative system for suspected

abuse, neglect, exploitation or abandonment of the elderly;

providing protective services; providing for funding; and

making repeals," providing for financial institutions;

imposing duties on the Department of Aging and the Department

of Banking and Securities; and imposing penalties.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of November 6, 1987 (P.L.381, No.79),

known as the Older Adults Protective Services Act, is amended by

adding a chapter to read:

CHAPTER 6

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

Section 601. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

