Senate Bill 302 Printer's Number 762

Senate Bill 302
PENNSYLVANIA, May 12
(1.1) $25 shall be distributed as follows:
(i) If an appropriate law enforcement agency serves
the defendant with the order, $25 shall be forwarded to
the appropriate law enforcement agency who serves the
defendant with the order.
(ii) If the sheriff serves the defendant with the
order, $25 shall be retained by the county and shall be
used by the sheriff to carry out the provisions of this
chapter.
(1.1) $25 SHALL BE DISTRIBUTED TO THE SHERIFF, WHO
SHALL:
(I) FORWARD THE AMOUNT TO THE ENTITY THAT PERFORMED
SERVICE OF THE PETITION AND ORDER UNDER SUBSECTION (F);
OR
(II) RETAIN THE AMOUNT IF THE SHERIFF PERFORMED
SERVICE OF THE PETITION AND ORDER UNDER SUBSECTION (F).
(2) [$50] $25 shall be retained by the county and shall
be used by the court to carry out the provisions of this
chapter [as follows:
(i) $25 shall be used by the sheriff.
(ii) $25 shall be used by the court].
(3) $25 shall be forwarded to the Department of [Public
Welfare] Human Services for use for victims of domestic
violence in accordance with the provisions of section 2333 of
the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The
Administrative Code of 1929.
* * *
[(e) Court to adopt means of service.--The court shall adopt
a means of prompt and effective service in those instances where
