Senate Bill 246 Printer's Number 764

PENNSYLVANIA, May 12 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 199, 752

PRINTER'S NO. 764

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

246

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, COSTA, STEFANO,

DUSH, ARGALL AND MASTRIANO, FEBRUARY 13, 2025

AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, MAY 12, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in student supports, providing for

parental and employee notification of weapon CERTAIN

incidents.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1303.2-A. Parental and Employe Notification of

Weapon Incidents.--(a) A school entity , nonpublic school or

private school shall notify parents and guardians and school

employes of an incident involving the possession of a weapon on

any school property that constitutes a violation of one of the

following:

(1) Section 1317.2.

(2) 18 Pa.C.S. § 912 (relating to possession of weapon on

