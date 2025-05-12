Senate Bill 246 Printer's Number 764
PENNSYLVANIA, May 12 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 199, 752
PRINTER'S NO. 764
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
246
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, COSTA, STEFANO,
DUSH, ARGALL AND MASTRIANO, FEBRUARY 13, 2025
AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, MAY 12, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in student supports, providing for
parental and employee notification of weapon CERTAIN
incidents.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1303.2-A. Parental and Employe Notification of
Weapon Incidents.--(a) A school entity , nonpublic school or
private school shall notify parents and guardians and school
employes of an incident involving the possession of a weapon on
any school property that constitutes a violation of one of the
following:
(1) Section 1317.2.
(2) 18 Pa.C.S. § 912 (relating to possession of weapon on
