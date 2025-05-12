Senate Bill 310 Printer's Number 765

PENNSYLVANIA, May 12 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 206, 753

PRINTER'S NO. 765

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

310

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, ARGALL, BARTOLOTTA, BOSCOLA, BROWN,

FONTANA, MILLER, PENNYCUICK, SANTARSIERO, CULVER, VOGEL AND

STEFANO, FEBRUARY 18, 2025

AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, MAY 12, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in high schools, providing for Free

Application for Federal Student Aid.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1617. Free Application for Federal Student Aid.--(a)

Beginning with the 2025-2026 school year, prior to completing

high school, a student who attends a school entity , nonpublic

school or private school in this Commonwealth, unless exempted

under subsection (e), shall file a FAFSA with the United States

Department of Education or submit an opt-out form in accordance

with subsection (b).

(b) The parent or legal guardian of a student or, if a

