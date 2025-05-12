Senate Bill 681 Printer's Number 773

PENNSYLVANIA, May 12 - An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929, in administrative organization, further providing for departmental administrative boards, commissions, and offices; in organization of departmental administrative boards and commissions and of advisory boards and commissions, further providing for advisory boards and commissions and repealing provisions relating to Environmental Quality Board; in powers and duties of the Department of Agriculture and its departmental administrative commission, further providing for seasonal farm labor; in powers and duties of the Department of Environmental Resources, its officers and departmental and advisory boards and commissions, further providing for Environmental Quality Board and for powers of Environmental Quality Board....

