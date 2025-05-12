Submit Release
Senate Bill 732 Printer's Number 784

PENNSYLVANIA, May 12 - An Act amending the act of April 17, 2016 (P.L.84, No.16), known as the Medical Marijuana Act, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; in patients, further providing for prohibitions; in miscellaneous provisions, further providing for protections for patients and caregivers and providing for enforcement and civil actions; and promulgating regulations....

