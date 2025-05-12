Senate Bill 732 Printer's Number 784

PENNSYLVANIA, May 12 - An Act amending the act of April 17, 2016 (P.L.84, No.16), known as the Medical Marijuana Act, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; in patients, further providing for prohibitions; in miscellaneous provisions, further providing for protections for patients and caregivers and providing for enforcement and civil actions; and promulgating regulations....

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.