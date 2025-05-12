Senate Bill 730 Printer's Number 782

PENNSYLVANIA, May 12 - An Act amending Title 20 (Decedents, Estates and Fiduciaries) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in health care, further providing for applicability, for definitions, for criminal penalties, for emergency medical services, for definitions, for orders, bracelets and necklaces, for revocation, for absence of order, bracelet or necklace and for emergency medical services, repealing provisions relating to advisory committee and providing for discontinuance and for Pennsylvania orders for life-sustaining treatment....

