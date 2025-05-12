Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,742 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,026 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 107 Printer's Number 786

PENNSYLVANIA, May 12 - A Resolution congratulating The Pennsylvania State University wrestling team on its 13th National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I Championship and congratulating both the residents of this Commonwealth and the student athletes of Pennsylvania universities who competed and placed during the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I Wrestling Championship....

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Resolution 107 Printer's Number 786

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more