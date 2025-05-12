Senate Resolution 107 Printer's Number 786

PENNSYLVANIA, May 12 - A Resolution congratulating The Pennsylvania State University wrestling team on its 13th National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I Championship and congratulating both the residents of this Commonwealth and the student athletes of Pennsylvania universities who competed and placed during the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I Wrestling Championship....

