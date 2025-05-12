Senate Bill 753 Printer's Number 789

PENNSYLVANIA, May 12 - An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.343, No.176), known as The Fiscal Code, establishing the Put Down Roots PA Pilot Program; and providing for duties of Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency....

