Senate Bill 40 Printer's Number 791

PENNSYLVANIA, May 12 - An Act providing for individuals to voluntarily register for the Pennsylvania Do-Not-Sell List maintained by the Pennsylvania State Police, for firearms not to be in the possession of a registrant and for advertising by the Department of Health; and imposing penalties....

