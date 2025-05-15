Hopkins County EMS Adopts Hinckley Medical’s OneDose® and OneWeight® to Minimize Risk and Optimize Prehospital Care

Hinckley Medical’s OneDose® and OneWeight® system helps Hopkins County EMS eliminate guesswork and reduce medical risks by providing valid weights, automatic calculations, protocol references, and time-stamped administration documentation. Hinckley Medical Logo

These tools allow paramedics to work with accurate weight data right from the start and to follow clear clinical guidance without second-guessing.

It was an easy decision to move forward. It’s a valuable solution to a real challenge in prehospital care, particularly in light of recent legal cases concerning accurate dosing among EMS providers.” — Brent Smith, CEO and EMS Director at Hopkins County EMS

LAKEVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- To strengthen medication safety and elevate field performance, Hopkins County EMS has implemented OneDose and OneWeight from Hinckley Medical , bringing cutting-edge precision to patient care across Northeast Texas.A Prudent and Reasonable InvestmentThe move comes as part of a broader effort to standardize and enhance clinical practices, particularly around accurate weight-based medication dosing — a critical concern in EMS care. Hopkins County EMS serves four counties with extended transport times and frequent interfacility transfers between cities like Tyler and Dallas. In these scenarios, precision in the early stages of care can make a significant difference.“We saw OneDose and OneWeight as a smart fit for our system,” said Brent Smith, CEO and EMS Director at Hopkins County EMS. “These tools allow our paramedics to work with accurate weight data right from the start and to follow clear clinical guidance without second-guessing. The system is easy to use and immediately improved our dosing practices.”Greater Confidence in the FieldWith OneWeight, patients are weighed directly on the gurney upon loading, eliminating the need for estimation and providing a valid weight that Hopkins County EMS can stand behind. That weight is then automatically used within OneDose, a protocol-workflow app for mobile devices that guides paramedics through dosing, treatments, and care steps based on agency-approved clinical standards. Together, the system helps reduce risk, enhances legal defensibility, and provides greater confidence in the field.Hopkins County EMS noted that the implementation process was smooth and efficient, with minimal setup time and strong support from Hinckley Medical. Key advantages of the system include:• Accurate, defensible patient weight at point of care• Weight-based dosing guidance within a streamlined protocol app• Faster, more confident decision-making by field providers• Low training time, rapid onboarding, and seamless integration into daily operations• Cost-effective way to strengthen care quality and reduce risk“The value was clear,” said Smith. “When our medical director reviewed the system, it was an easy decision to move forward. It’s a valuable solution to a very real challenge in prehospital care, particularly in light of recent legal cases concerning accurate dosing among EMS providers.”Hopkins County EMS is among a growing number of rural and regional systems adopting integrated tools to improve safety and efficiency in the field. By combining accurate data capture with guided clinical workflows, OneDose and OneWeight help bridge the gap between protocol and practice — especially when seconds count.About Hopkins County EMSHopkins County EMS, based in Sulphur Springs, TX, delivers emergency and interfacility medical services across four counties in Northeast Texas. Known for its forward-thinking leadership and clinical standards, the agency serves a broad rural region with a strong focus on patient safety and provider support. www.hchdems.com About Hinckley MedicalStreamline protocol and clinical support with Hinckley Medical. Our solutions reduce provider stress, increase on-scene efficiency, and minimize prehospital medical errors. OneDose, an interactive protocol-workflow application, and OneWeight, the first patient scale designed specifically for ambulance gurneys, are engineered for seamless integration or standalone use. Both solutions significantly improve patient care by ensuring precise weight-based dosing and streamlined adherence to medical protocols. www.hinckleymed.com

