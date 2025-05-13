House committee proposes significant Medicaid changes, cuts in reconciliation bill

The House Energy and Commerce Committee late on May 11 released legislative text in advance of the May 13 markup on its portion of the reconciliation bill. Among other provisions, the language outlines significant changes to Medicaid financing.



“The magnitude of the proposals contained in the Energy and Commerce reconciliation text represents a devastating blow to the health and well-being of our nation’s most vulnerable citizens and communities,” AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack said in a statement shared with the media. “There is no avoiding the real-life consequences they will create for hospitals serving our most vulnerable and hard-working families.

“These proposed cuts will not make the Medicaid program work better for the 72 million Americans who rely on it. Instead, it will lead to millions of hardworking Americans losing access to health care and many of our nation’s hospitals struggling to maintain services and stay open for their communities. We urge Congress to reject efforts to dismantle this vital program.”

As part of a larger budget reconciliation process, the committee has been instructed to reduce deficits by $880 billion.