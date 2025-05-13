St. Albans Barracks/ Unlawful Mischief, Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2003268
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 05/12/2025 at approximately 1727 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2710 VT RT 105, Berkshire VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Sidney Pecor Jr
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 12th, 2025 at approximately 1727 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of an incident actively occurring at 2710 VT RT 105 in the town of Berkshire. Investigation revealed that Sidney Pecor Jr (41) had caused property damage at the above address and fled the scene.
Troopers located Pecor on Route 105 near Route 118. It was revealed that Pecor had an active warrant for his arrest for the offense of Burglary: 13 VSA 1201(c)(1) and had a bail set at $2500. Pecor was taken into custody and transported to Northwest Correctional Facility where he was lodged on his warrant.
Pecor was also issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 07/15/2025 at 0830 hours for the offense of Unlawful Mischief.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility
BAIL: $2500
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993
