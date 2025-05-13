St. Albans Barracks/ Unlawful Mischief, Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2003268

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 05/12/2025 at approximately 1727 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2710 VT RT 105, Berkshire VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Sidney Pecor Jr

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 12th, 2025 at approximately 1727 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of an incident actively occurring at 2710 VT RT 105 in the town of Berkshire. Investigation revealed that Sidney Pecor Jr (41) had caused property damage at the above address and fled the scene.

Troopers located Pecor on Route 105 near Route 118. It was revealed that Pecor had an active warrant for his arrest for the offense of Burglary: 13 VSA 1201(c)(1) and had a bail set at $2500. Pecor was taken into custody and transported to Northwest Correctional Facility where he was lodged on his warrant.

Pecor was also issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 07/15/2025 at 0830 hours for the offense of Unlawful Mischief.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility

BAIL: $2500

MUG SHOT: NO

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Charlotte.hartman@vermont.gov