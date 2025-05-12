Arrest Made in Navy Yard Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of a man in a fatal shooting in Southeast.

On Thursday, January 30, 2025, at approximately 8:36 p.m., First District officers responded to the 900 block of M Street, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after lifesaving measures failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 36-year-old Nico Rector, of Southeast, DC.

On Monday, May 12, 2025, members of the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 23-year-old Derrick Stokes-Seegars, of Northeast, DC. Mr. Stokes-Seegars was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

CCN: 25014626

###