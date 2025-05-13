The City Show™ Unveils Video Platform to Become the 'Netflix of User-Generated Content'

The City Show™ logo Introducing The City Show CONTENT categories Illustrating The City Show POP CULTURE category

The City Show™ is creating the world’s first online “TV show” generated from User-Generated Content.

We’re not just building another content platform. We are converting creator and influencer content into the "Netflix of User-Generated Content".” — Jack Alexander

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today marks the official re-launch of The City Show™, a visionary tech media platform redefining how we experience global cities. What began as a podcast has evolved into a revolutionary video tech platform, The City Show™ now emerges as a next-generation hub that empowers creators to build the world's most authentic and visually-driven portrayal of life in the globe’s vibrant cities – organized by CITY and CONTENT category.“We’re not just building another content platform,” said Jack Alexander, Founder & CEO of The City Show™. “We are converting creator and influencer content into the "Netflix of User-Generated Content"What Makes The City Show™ Different?• User-Generated Meets Studio-Curated: Like social media, users upload their own content — but like streaming platforms, videos are categorized and refined for elevated discoverability.• Organized by CITY + CONTENT: Say goodbye to hashtag chaos. Whether it’s Tokyo Street Food, Miami Nightlife, London History, or Los Angeles Pop Culture, videos are categorized where they belong — making discovering the world’s cities and their people feel more real.• Seamless Upload Portal: Anyone can submit vertical or horizontal videos at thecityshow.com/upload. No editing required, but preferred.• Creator-First Model: Each selected piece of content will feature the creator’s Instagram handle, as well as their chosen CITY + CATEGORY. Videos are also shared on TikTok and YouTube for cross-platform visibility.• Featured Spotlight: The City Show’s editorial team curates the best content to be featured on our social channels and on city-specific pages.JOIN THE MOVEMENTGot videos that capture your city’s heartbeat? Upload them at thecityshow.com/upload and become part of a creator-driven ongoing “TV Show” capturing the world’s cities in motion.About The City Show™The City Show™ is a next-generation video platform that transforms user-generated content into the world's most authentic tapestry of the world’s cities. By organizing user-generated videos by CITY and CONTENT categories, The City Show™ is creating the world’s first online “TV show” generated from User-Generated Content. Creators are invited to submit their videos to earn recognition and exposure in building the platform via THECITYSHOW.COM/UPLOADPublic RelationsJack Alexandere: pr@thecityshow.comThe City Show™Website: THECITYSHOW.COMInstagram: @THECITYSHOWOFFICIALTikTok: @THECITYSHOW

