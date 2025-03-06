The City Show™ Introduces The World's City Podcast

The City Show™ logo Interview with Sopranos actor, Joseph R. Gannascoli Interview with Whitney Reynolds, host and producer of nationally syndicated The Whitney Reynolds Show

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City Show™ is The World’s City Podcast, shining a spotlight on the most international and cosmopolitan cities across the globe. The podcast explores the energy and pulse of urban life by interviewing influencers, celebrities, and changemakers who are shaping their cities.Jack Alexander, the company’s CEO, stated: "We aspire to grow and become the definitive city-based media company. Cities are the crossroads of cultures, ideas, and ambitions. In an increasingly interconnected world, The City Show™ goes beyond borders and nationalism to celebrate the diversity of people and perspectives that make urban life vibrant and dynamic. From pop culture and nightlife to business, innovation, and social movements, we explore the forces that shape modern cities and the people who drive them forward."By showcasing voices from different backgrounds, The City Show™ highlights the rich tapestry of human experiences and the universal themes that connect us all — no matter where we call home.The show is structured into two signature series of content designed to keep listeners informed, inspired, and engaged:1. Interview Series – The show's hosts interview influencers, celebrities, and changemakers who are shaping their cities. The thinkers, doers, and creators shaping urban life.2. Streetlight Series – A high-energy take on the social, political, and economic forces shaping the world's great cities, with expert insights and fearless debate.Jack Alexander added: "If you're passionate about cities and appreciate edgy storytelling, we invite you to follow us on Instagram (@THECITYSHOWOFFICIAL) and check out our website at THECITYSHOW.COM."The City Show Inc. (d/b/a The City Show™) is The World’s City Podcast, shining a spotlight on the most international and cosmopolitan cities across the globe. The podcast explores the energy and pulse of urban life by interviewing influencers, celebrities, and changemakers who are shaping their cities, celebrating the diversity of people and perspectives that make urban life vibrant and dynamic. From pop culture and nightlife, to business and innovation, as well as social movements, The City Show™ explores the forces that shape modern cities and the people who drive them forward. The company is seeking to grow a media company that will provide a space for influencers to shine, countering the imbalance of power with A-list Hollywood celebrities.Follow The City Show™ on Instagram (@THECITYSHOWOFFICIAL) and check out the website at THECITYSHOW.COM.Public RelationsAnya Lundye: pr@thecityshow.comThe City Show™Website: THECITYSHOW.COMInstagram: @THECITYSHOWOFFICIALTikTok: @THECITYSHOW

