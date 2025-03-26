The City Show™ Publishes Open Letters to the Canadian people, President Donald Trump, and Elon Musk

Jack Alexander at Mark Carney political event The City Show™ logo Jack Alexander at Canadian Parliament

The Open Letters advocate to #MAKECANADAPROUDAGAIN #ELECTPIERREPOILIEVRE #BRINGDOWNTHELIBERALGOV #SAVECANADA

These Open Letters are a wake-up call. Canadians deserve to know the truth about their country’s economic decline and political failures.” — Jack Alexander

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City Show™, a global podcast and media platform, has published two open letters – one addressed to the Canadian people and another directed to President Donald Trump and Mr. Elon Musk. Led by The City Show™ founder and CEO, Jack Alexander, these letters call for urgent action to address Canada’s economic and political crisis. First Letter (link) – An Open Letter to Canadians highlights the failures of Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party government, citing economic mismanagement, rising inflation, unaffordable living conditions, and restrictive policies that have hindered free speech and business growth. The letter urges Canadians to demand better governance, greater transparency, and economic policies that promote national prosperity. Second Letter (link) – Addressed to President Donald Trump and Mr. Elon Musk, the second Open Letter calls for international awareness and support in challenging the narrative pushed by the Canadian political establishment and mainstream media. Jack Alexander is seeking an invitation to the White House to discuss U.S.-Canada trade relations and advocate for a mutually beneficial economic agreement. The letter also appeals to Mr. Musk to use his platform to amplify the call for free speech and transparency in Canada.Jack Alexander’s investigative trip to Ottawa on March 9, 2025, provided firsthand insight into the country’s growing challenges. The City Show™ has also produced supporting video materials, including: A Video Appeal to Canadians , filmed in front of Parliament Hill, highlighting the country’s economic and political struggles.● A Video Report from Mark Carney’s Liberal Party Leadership event, analyzing the lack of accountability and transparency within the Liberal Party.Jack Alexander, CEO of The City Show™ stated:“These Open Letters are a wake-up call. Canadians deserve to know the truth about their country’s economic decline and political failures. We are reaching out to President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, because they have the influence and tools at their disposal, in order to help expose the disastrous reality enabled by Justin Trudeau and the entire Liberal Party government, including Mark Carney.”Additionally, Jack Alexander is requesting an invitation to the White House to understand President Trump’s vision for a successful trade deal and explore how both he and Elon Musk can help shift the conversation in Canada. He is also advocating for increased support for Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Official Opposition and the Conservative Party.About The City Show™The City Show Inc. (d/b/a The City Show™) is The World’s City Podcast, shining a spotlight on the most international and cosmopolitan cities across the globe. The podcast explores the energy and pulse of urban life by interviewing influencers, celebrities, and changemakers who are shaping their cities, celebrating the diversity of people and perspectives that make urban life vibrant and dynamic. From pop culture and nightlife, to business and innovation, as well as social movements, The City Show™ explores the forces that shape modern cities and the people who drive them forward. The company is seeking to grow a media company that will provide a space for influencers to shine, countering the imbalance of power with A-list Hollywood celebrities.Follow The City Show™ on Instagram (@THECITYSHOWOFFICIAL) and check out the website at THECITYSHOW.COM.Public RelationsAnya Lundye: pr@thecityshow.comThe City Show™Website: THECITYSHOW.COMInstagram: @THECITYSHOWOFFICIALTikTok: @THECITYSHOW

A LETTER TO THE CANADIAN PEOPLE! #SAVECANADA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.