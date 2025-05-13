Gershman Mortgage Benton Branch Honored with Multiple Recognitions in Scotsman Guide’s 2025 Top Originators Rankings

Gershman - 2025 Scotsman Guide Top Originators Gershman Mortgage Logo

Gershman Mortgage is pleased to announce that Loan Officers from its Benton, KY branch have been recognized in Scotsman Guide’s 2025 Top Originators rankings.

BENTON, KY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gershman Mortgage is pleased to announce that two Loan Officers from its Benton, Kentucky branch, Justin Berger and Ben Helmerich, have been nationally recognized in Scotsman Guide’s highly regarded 2025 Top Originators rankings. This distinguished annual list celebrates top mortgage professionals in the United States, recognizing outstanding achievement in categories such as Most Loans Closed, Top Dollar Volume, and Top Purchase Volume.The Scotsman Guide, established in 1985, has long served as the mortgage industry's trusted resource for verified rankings and essential insights. Its Top Originators list, introduced in 2010, rapidly became the industry's premier measure of excellence. Inclusion in this prestigious publication demands exceptional performance, as it evaluates thousands of mortgage professionals based on meticulous verification of loan production data, total loan volume, purchase volume, and overall loans closed.In 2025, Scotsman Guide’s rankings were notably competitive, with over 5,500 originators nationwide qualifying. These elite professionals collectively closed nearly 645,000 loans, amounting to approximately $254 billion. Within this highly competitive environment, Justin Berger earned recognition in the categories of Most Loans Closed and Top Purchase Volume, while Ben Helmerich was acknowledged for his exceptional performance in the same categories, Most Loans Closed and Top Purchase Volume.The Gershman Mortgage branch in Benton, Kentucky, situated at 378A W 5th Street , exemplifies the company's commitment to excellence in mortgage lending. This branch is recognized for its personalized approach and deep understanding of the local market, effectively serving Benton and the broader Marshall County region. The area is well-known for its welcoming community atmosphere, attractive housing market, and consistent economic growth, making the Benton branch an integral part of the local financial landscape. Gershman Mortgage's Benton branch is led by a dedicated team of professionals, including Berger and Helmerich, who offer tailored solutions to meet diverse client needs. Justin Berger (NMLS# 1394663) brings extensive industry experience and has established himself as a trusted advisor in the region. Ben Helmerich (NMLS# 1991049) contributes substantial expertise, consistently guiding clients through complex mortgage processes with clarity and efficiency.The Benton branch actively engages with local real estate professionals, builders, and community organizations, fostering collaborative partnerships to better serve the area's housing needs. This proactive approach enhances the branch’s ability to provide clients with optimal financing solutions, further solidifying its reputation as a trusted local leader in mortgage services.The recognition of Berger and Helmerich in Scotsman Guide highlights not only their individual successes but also underscores Gershman Mortgage’s broader commitment to excellence, integrity, and superior client service. These acknowledgments reflect the effectiveness and dedication of the entire Benton branch team, demonstrating their collective ability to provide personalized mortgage solutions that align seamlessly with clients' financial goals.Gershman Mortgage is also proud to celebrate the achievements of several outstanding women across its network who were named to Scotsman Guide’s 2025 Top Women Originators list. Among them are Amber Moser, based in Arkansas and affiliated with the Chesterfield branch; Tracy Hinton of Lincoln, Nebraska; Chelsey Murphy of Chesterfield, Missouri; Mattie Thomsen of West Des Moines, Iowa; and Sarai Dreher of Urbandale, Iowa. Each of these professionals earned national recognition not only for their production excellence, but for the trusted relationships and standout service they consistently deliver in their communities. Their accomplishments reflect the strength, dedication, and leadership that define Gershman Mortgage at every level.Beyond individual achievements, Gershman Mortgage’s ongoing industry recognition reflects the company's longstanding mission and strategic vision. Founded in 1955, Gershman Mortgage has consistently delivered exceptional financial guidance, prioritizing customer satisfaction through personalized service and tailored financial solutions. The company's continuous investments in technology, training, and industry best practices further underscore its commitment to excellence and adaptability in the evolving mortgage landscape.About Gershman MortgageFounded in 1955, Gershman Mortgage has grown to become a respected national mortgage lender licensed in 22 states. Known for its strong commitment to honesty, integrity, and exceptional client service, Gershman Mortgage provides diverse loan products, including conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, and jumbo loans.Gershman Mortgage operates an extensive branch network, including strategic locations in Benton, KY; Clarksville, TN; Chesterfield, MO; Tampa, FL; West Des Moines, IA; Springfield, MO; Lincoln, NE; and Urbandale, IA. Each branch is staffed by experienced mortgage professionals dedicated to serving local communities while leveraging the company's robust national resources.The Benton, Kentucky branch reflects Gershman Mortgage’s core principles by offering customized mortgage solutions and building lasting relationships within the local community. This branch continually demonstrates the company's broader vision of excellence through dedicated client service, community engagement, and a consistent focus on integrity.To learn more about Gershman Mortgage’s services or to schedule an appointment with the Benton branch, please visit www.gershman.com or call 270-222-3935.NMLS #138063

