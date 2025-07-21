Gershman Mortgage Celebrates 70 Years of Service - Springfield Branch Connects Legacy Lending to Ozarks Community

Gershman Celebrates 70 Years Gershman Mortgage Logo

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gershman Mortgage marks its 70th anniversary in 2025. It’s an enduring milestone rooted in trust, transparency, and community impact. Founded in St. Louis in 1955, the company now employs over 250 professionals across 22 states. At 1557 East Primrose Street , the Springfield office continues that tradition by delivering locally informed mortgage solutions through a full team of experts.Branch loan officers include Jerry Peterie, Jack Langley, Clifford Ives, Tammy Langley, Bruce Monroe, Brent Bowers, Stormy Holtzman, Andrew Langley, Kyle Johnson, Bobby Otwell, Annie Griffin, Bobby Otwell, Jeff Widmeyer, Aby Houghton, Evelina Donica, Brian McCracken, Gabriela Verdugo, Jamie Burk, and Jacque Haro. Together, that team supports Springfield-area borrowers with residential financing options, conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, and jumbo, delivered with efficiency, clarity, and personalized service.70 Years of Culture and Community ConnectionFrom its inception under Solon Gershman in 1955, Gershman Mortgage has upheld a people-first philosophy, privately held, deeply invested in borrower education, and adaptable through changing rates and regulation. Milestones like a $1 billion servicing portfolio in 1986 and the 2018 return to Chesterfield headquarters under Adam Mason reflect a balance of growth and integrity. The Springfield branch reflects those founding principles by blending national lending authority with local market insight.Springfield Market SnapshotSpringfield's housing market continues to demonstrate strong dynamics. As of June 2025, median listing prices reached approximately $289,900, with homes selling for about 1.5% above asking price. Zillow reports a median sale price around $260,667 and a median days-on-market of 12. Homes in Springfield sold for a median of $275,000 in June. That’s a 15.5% increase year-over-year, with price-per-square-foot near $159. Despite rising prices, inventory remains relatively lean, reinforcing a seller’s market narrative.These conditions emphasize the importance of swift underwriting, accurate borrower readiness, and timely closings. That’s precisely what the Springfield team offers, supported by Gershman's infrastructure.Local Insight and Community TiesThe Springfield office prioritizes local partnerships, offering educational sessions on loan types, down payment assistance, and city-specific financing opportunities, which is critical in a market that encompasses university staff, families, and retirees. Local landmarks, like the Landers Theatre, Route 66 heritage sites, and the Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium near Bass Pro headquarters that anchor the city’s identity.These cultural touchpoints reflect the branch’s ethos: honoring legacy while supporting future progress. Team members engage in civic initiatives, collaborate with REALTORS, and attend events at Missouri State University and the Discovery Center, ensuring borrowers receive guidance tailored to Springfield’s evolving market.Eighth Decade Focus: Technology, Trust, and TransparencyAs Gershman Mortgage enters its eighth decade, the Springfield branch combines digital tools such as online loan portals and pricing analytics with human connection. Borrowers benefit from modern convenience plus local expertise including everything from neighborhood knowledge around ZIP 65804 to citywide insights spanning downtown to suburban zones.Founded by Solon Gershman in 1955, Gershman Mortgage is a privately-held, full-service lender licensed in 22 states with over 250 employees. The company offers a full array of residential lending products—conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, jumbo, construction, and refinance loans—with a commitment to long-term relationships and community engagement. Visit the website for more details.Springfield Branch1557 East Primrose Street, Suite 100Springfield, MO 65804NMLS #138063 | Equal Housing Lender

