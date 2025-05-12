Daily Session Report for Monday, May 12, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, May 12 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
May 12, 2025
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 4:03 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Leadbeter.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following report:
· A report in response to HR 224 Printer’s Number 2061 of 2023, from the Joint State
Government Commission regarding the study of Agrivoltaic Farming in Pennsylvania.
The Chair is in receipt of a letter from the Intergovernmental Affairs and Operations Committee
indicating that they have organized and are ready to do the business of the House.
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 231 State Government
HR 232 Health
HR 233 Health
HR 234 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1430 Communications And Technology
HB 1431 Game And Fisheries
HB 1432 Judiciary
HB 1433 Professional Licensure
HB 1434 Judiciary
HB 1435 Human Services
HB 1436 Judiciary
HB 1437 Finance
HB 1438 Transportation
HB 1439 Health
HB 1441 Judiciary
HB 1444 Insurance
SB 115 Professional Licensure
SB 232 Game And Fisheries
SB 308 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
SB 481 Transportation
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
|
From Education to Finance
Bills Reported from Committee
|
From Intergovernmental Affairs and Operations Reported as Committed
|
From Intergovernmental Affairs and Operations Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Education Reported as Amended
|
From Education Reported as Amended
|
From Education Reported as Amended
|
From Education Reported as Committed
|
From Education Reported as Committed
|
From Education Reported as Committed
|
From Aging and Older Adult Services Reported as Committed
|
From Intergovernmental Affairs and Operations Reported as Committed
|
From Aging and Older Adult Services Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution recognizing the week of May 11 through 17, 2025, as "National Police Week" and recognizing May 15, 2025, as "Peace Officers Memorial Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
203-0
|
A Resolution recognizing the month of May 2025 as "Menstrual Health Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
178-25
|
A Resolution recognizing the month of May 2025 as "National Water Safety Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
201-2
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.