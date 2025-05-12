Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Monday, May 12, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, May 12 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 12, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 4:03 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Leadbeter.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

 

·         A report in response to HR 224 Printer’s Number 2061 of 2023, from the Joint State

Government Commission regarding the study of Agrivoltaic Farming in Pennsylvania.

 

 

The Chair is in receipt of a letter from the Intergovernmental Affairs and Operations Committee

indicating that they have organized and are ready to do the business of the House.

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 231     State Government

HR 232     Health

HR 233     Health

 

HR 234     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

                   

HB 1430   Communications And Technology

HB 1431   Game And Fisheries

HB 1432   Judiciary

HB 1433   Professional Licensure

HB 1434   Judiciary

HB 1435   Human Services

HB 1436   Judiciary

HB 1437   Finance

HB 1438   Transportation

HB 1439   Health

HB 1441   Judiciary

HB 1444   Insurance

                   

SB 115      Professional Licensure

SB 232      Game And Fisheries

SB 308      Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

SB 481      Transportation

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 813

 From Education to Finance

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 41

From Intergovernmental Affairs and Operations Reported as Committed

HB 276

From Intergovernmental Affairs and Operations Reported as Committed

HB 433

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 818

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1062

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1103

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1144

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1401

From Education Reported as Amended

HB 1402

From Education Reported as Amended

HB 1403

From Education Reported as Amended

HB 1404

From Education Reported as Committed

HB 1405

From Education Reported as Committed

HB 1407

From Education Reported as Committed

HR 7

From Aging and Older Adult Services Reported as Committed

HR 166

From Intergovernmental Affairs and Operations Reported as Committed

HR 209

From Aging and Older Adult Services Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 48

A Resolution recognizing the week of May 11 through 17, 2025, as "National Police Week" and recognizing May 15, 2025, as "Peace Officers Memorial Day" in Pennsylvania.    

203-0

HR 151

A Resolution recognizing the month of May 2025 as "Menstrual Health Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.         

178-25

HR 178

A Resolution recognizing the month of May 2025 as "National Water Safety Month" in Pennsylvania.         

201-2

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, May 13, 2025  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

