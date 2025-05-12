Daily Session Report for Monday, May 12, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, May 12 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 12, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 4:03 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Leadbeter.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

· A report in response to HR 224 Printer’s Number 2061 of 2023, from the Joint State

Government Commission regarding the study of Agrivoltaic Farming in Pennsylvania.

The Chair is in receipt of a letter from the Intergovernmental Affairs and Operations Committee

indicating that they have organized and are ready to do the business of the House.

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 231 State Government

HR 232 Health

HR 233 Health

HR 234 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1430 Communications And Technology

HB 1431 Game And Fisheries

HB 1432 Judiciary

HB 1433 Professional Licensure

HB 1434 Judiciary

HB 1435 Human Services

HB 1436 Judiciary

HB 1437 Finance

HB 1438 Transportation

HB 1439 Health

HB 1441 Judiciary

HB 1444 Insurance

SB 115 Professional Licensure

SB 232 Game And Fisheries

SB 308 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

SB 481 Transportation

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

HB 813 From Education to Finance

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 48 A Resolution recognizing the week of May 11 through 17, 2025, as "National Police Week" and recognizing May 15, 2025, as "Peace Officers Memorial Day" in Pennsylvania. 203-0 HR 151 A Resolution recognizing the month of May 2025 as "Menstrual Health Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania. 178-25 HR 178 A Resolution recognizing the month of May 2025 as "National Water Safety Month" in Pennsylvania. 201-2

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.