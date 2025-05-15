Paul Beaubrun Joins Forces With 'Rasin' Music Pioneer Dadi Beaubrun for 'Gade Sa Yo Fè Mwen' Remix

Paul Beaubrun & Dadi Beaubrun photo by Steve Azor

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Growing up watching my uncle, Daniel ‘Dadi’ Beaubrun, perform on stage with my parents in Boukman Eksperyans was something special,” says Paul Beaubrun, the Haitian Rasin/Rock artist. “As one of the pioneers of the Haitian Rasin (Roots) movement, Dadi’s body of music compositions deeply inspired me, and I’ve always looked forward to one day collaborating with my mentor.” That dream comes to life in the remix of “” — the first collaboration between Paul and his uncle, Dadi Beaubrun. Related by blood and bound by music, the two artists unite their voices and vision in this powerful new version of the song.Daniel “Dadi” Beaubrun is a leading figure in Haitian “Rasin” (Roots) music, known for blending traditional Vodou rhythms with rock, pop, and blues. As a composer, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, and engineer, he shaped the Rasin sound, notably producing Boukman Eksperyans’ albums Vodou Adjae (Grammy-nominated in 1992), Kalfou Danjere, and Libète Pran Pou Pran l. From 1989 to 1996, he served as the band’s leader, writing and producing many of their iconic songs and touring globally. Following his work with Boukman, Daniel has performed with Peter Gabriel, Youssou N'Dour, Ismaël Lô, Jimmy Cliff, Michael Shrieve, Mary J. Blige, Joan Wasser, and Asa. He also worked with the Fugees and contributed as a composer, producer, and musician on Wyclef Jean’s albums —The Ecleftic - tracks Diallo and Thug Ange and 2004 release Kreyol 101 - track Marasa. Dadi is known for his unique sound, and his inventive bass playing has earned its own distinctive niche in World Music.The two musicians came together this past January on Globalfest’s stage for a live performance showcase — and the result was nothing short of magical. Their natural musical bond shined through, rooted not only in family but in their shared identity as Rasin (Roots) musicians. “Gade Sa Yo Fè Mwen” was originally recorded live with Paul Beaubrun featuring Bwagri & Gardy Girault. The track was first released as part of a recording project at the Audio Institute recording studio in Jacmel Haiti, called "Rasanbleman” an initiative spearheaded by Paul to bring together nearly 30 Haitian musicians and artists and surrounded by his legendary parents — Lolo and Manzè of Boukman Eksperyans. Now, Paul Beaubrun remixes the track with his uncle Dadi Beaubrun and captures the raw energy, spirit, and emotion of the song —with its iconic guitar riff and haunting vocals leaving a lasting imprint. Gade Sa Yo Fè Mwen” is more than just a song — it's a call to action, a movement demanding justice and reclaiming dignity. Haiti has been held hostage for too long. It's time to break free.“Gade Sa Yo Fè Mwen” will be available on all major streaming platforms on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Listeners are encouraged to pre-save the track and follow Paul Beaubrun and Dadi Beaubrun on social media for updates, exclusive content, and behind-the-scenes moments from this powerful collaboration. Fans can also sign up with their email on Paul’s website ( www.paulbeaubrun.com ) for a chance to hear the new version before the official release date. A special early access link will be sent directly to inboxes ahead of launch day — don’t miss it!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.