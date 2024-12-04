World Music Promotions (WMP) Signs Artist Paul Beaubrun To Roster, And Confirms Showcase At globalFEST

Paul Beaubrun, photo by Nickey Jules

NEW YORK, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WMP, a music talent consulting, management, and promotion agency, is proud to announce the signing of Haitian artist Paul Beaubrun, based in the U.S. Known as a “Haitian Roots Fusion” artist, Paul Beaubrun is signed with the Ropeadope record label and recently released his fourth album, Limyè a La.He is also represented by Wasserman booking agency. Paul Beaubrun brings a fresh and compelling voice to WMP’s roster, reinforcing the agency's mission to promote groundbreaking music that resonates with audiences worldwide. WMP is also honored to announce that Paul Beaubrun has been invited to showcase his talent at globalFEST on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at Lincoln Center.Paul Beaubrun is a dynamic Haitian singer, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer whose music blends Haiti’s rich cultural heritage with global sounds. Born into an artistic lineage, his parents co-founded the Grammy-nominated band Boukman Eksperyans, and his grandfather was the legendary comedian Languichatte. Paul honors this legacy by fusing Haitian roots with innovative guitar work, soulful vocals, and a mix of Haitian Creole, French, and English.Paul has performed globally with Micheal Brun “Bayo tour” including Festival International de Jazz de Montreal, Prospect Park, Central Park, NYC, Antilliaanse Festen in Belgium, and Coachella. His captivating live performances have taken him to some of the world's most prestigious venues, such as The Beacon Theater and Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Massey Hall in Toronto, The Ryman Theatre in Nashville, The House of Blues in Chicago, and Time Square NYC, among others. He collaborated with artists like Sheryl Crow, Maxwell, Ben Harper, Jackson Browne, and Lauryn Hill. Since 2022, Paul has been a touring member of Arcade Fire, appearing on platforms like Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, solidifying his reputation as a versatile, internationally celebrated musician.“We are thrilled to welcome Paul Beaubrun to the World Music Promotions family,” said Karl Leger, WMP Tour Manager “His music not only showcases profound artistry but also aligns with our vision of connecting deeply with fans. We look forward to collaborating on new projects that will both honor his artistry and amplify his reach.” The partnership with WMP will provide the artist with resources, and access to an extensive network of festivals, and global audiences. Paul Beaubrun is the second artist from WMP to be invited to showcase at globalFEST, following the Haitian international artist BélO in 2012.For more information about Paul Beaubrun and other exclusive releases visit official website @ https://www.paulbeaubrun.com globalFEST is one of the most dynamic global music platforms in North America. The 22nd edition showcase returns to David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. This year's lineup features Zar Electrik (Morocco/France), Maruja Limón (Spain), Bamba Wassoulou Groove (Mali), Kommuna Lux (Ukraine), Mireya Ramos and the Poor Choices (U.S.), Ghazi & Boom.Diwan x Arturo O’Farrill (U.S./U.A.E.), Akshara Music Ensemble (India/U.S.), Paul Beaubrun (Haiti/U.S.), Rebolu (Colombia/U.S.), and Elida Almeida (Cape Verde/Portugal).World Music Promotions has been at the forefront of music management, career artist development and promotion for 21 years, dedicated to fostering the growth and success of visionary Haitian and French Caribbean artists. With a commitment to quality, creativity, and connection, WMP works to bring inspiring music to a global audience.Lincoln Center presents globalFESTDavid Geffen Hall10 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, NY 10023Sunday January 12, 2025Doors open at 6:00 pm.Tickets:

