Nadia Dieudonné & Feet of Rhythm Haitian Dance Co. Celebrates 30th Years with the premiere of WANIMO: Haitian Folktale

Nadia Dieudonne & Feet of Rhythm at Kumble Theater

BROOKYLN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nadia Dieudonné & Feet of Rhythm Haitian Dance Company proudly celebrates its 30th anniversary with the world premiere of WANIMO: A Haitian Folktale Choreodrama on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at 5:00 PM, in the heart of Little Haiti, Brooklyn. This milestone event will also serve as a fundraiser to support the company’s cultural and educational programs.Founded in 1994, the company has dedicated over three decades to preserving and promoting the rich cultural traditions of Haiti. In 1995, the organization expanded to include Feet of Rhythm Kids, a second performance ensemble of young dancers. Together, they have represented Haiti on local, national, and international stages.Under the artistic direction and choreography of Nadia Dieudonné, Feet of Rhythm has become a vibrant cultural ambassador, performing at renowned venues and festivals worldwide, including the Wasshoi International Dance & Music Festival in Osaka, Japan; Brooklyn Museum of Art; Bryant Park; Downtown Dance Festival at Battery Park; SummerStage at Central Park; Prospect Park Bandshell; The Schomburg Center; Dance Theater Workshop; Lincoln Center Out of Doors; Jacob’s Pillow; the American Folk Festival; and many more.Specializing in Haitian folkloric dance, theater, and live musical accompaniment, Feet of Rhythm creates choreodramas that fuse traditional Vodou dances with Dieudonné’s distinctive movement style. Dynamic choreography, powerful live drumming, soulful traditional songs, and Cynthia Karaha’s original sets and costumes bring Haiti’s cultural legacy vividly to life.The company’s youth division, F.O.R. Kids Cultural Program “Konbit,” was established to preserve Haitian culture by educating children through the performing arts. Over the years, F.O.R. Kids has showcased their artistry at the American Museum of Natural History, The Waldorf Astoria, BAM, The Children’s Museum of Manhattan, Prospect Park Bandshell, and the International Immigrants Parade. They have also performed at Petra Nemcova’s Happy Hearts Foundation fundraiser, sharing the stage with Grammy Award winner Josh Groban, Wyclef Jean, and Oscar winner Sean Penn. For 14 years, F.O.R. Kids has also proudly participated in the annual West Indian American Day Children’s Parade in Brooklyn.Marking this milestone anniversary, the company will premiere WANIMO: A Haitian Folktale Choreodrama, a new work that conveys the moral lesson on the power of words. Presented in an intimate black box setting at Anba Tonel on Flatbush, Brooklyn, the performance will feature excerpts from the full-length work, focusing on four of its ten scenes. The venue will be transformed to suit this special performance and will also showcase decades of cultural heritage through a display of costumes, honoring the contributions of past and present Feet of Rhythm dancers, youth performers, drummers, and community supporters.As this is also a fundraising celebration, your support will help Feet of Rhythm continue its mission of bringing the joy of dance to the community while preserving and sharing the beauty of Haitian culture with future generations. Tickets are available now on feetofrhythm.eventbrite.com Feet of Rhythm Haitian Dance Company Co-Founders• Nadia Dieudonné: Artistic Director & Choreographer• Cynthia Karaha: Visual Technical Director & ManagerMedia Contact:Email: zkarahapetion@gmail.com

Nadia Dieudonné & Feet of Rhythm at lincoln center

