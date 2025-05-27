Tracy King Joins Corcoran Genesis, Blending Award-Winning Results, Marketing Expertise, and a Client-First Mission

Meet Tracy King, Realtor, Corcoran Genesis

Tracy is a powerhouse of professionalism, creativity, and care. Her energy, attention to detail, and commitment to delivering real value for clients makes her a perfect addition to Corcoran Genesis” — Nicole Freer, Owner, Broker, Corcoran Genesis

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corcoran Genesis is thrilled to welcome Tracy King , a results-driven real estate Broker and founder of Investin Real Estate Group, to its growing network of standout professionals. Known for her creativity, tenacity, and high-performance mindset, Tracy brings a powerful combination of market knowledge, sales acumen, and personal dedication to the Greater Houston real estate market.A licensed Broker with a background in real estate photography and virtual staging, Tracy launched her career in 2019 and closed $3 million in sales within her first year—all while pregnant with twins and navigating the COVID-19 housing crisis. Her early success was no fluke: Tracy has since gone on to earn the industry’s Rising Star Award (2020) and the prestigious Emerald Award (2022), a testament to her rapid ascent and consistent performance in a competitive market.“Tracy is a powerhouse of professionalism, creativity, and care,” said Nicole Freer, Broker/Owner of Corcoran Genesis. “Her energy, attention to detail, and commitment to delivering real value for clients makes her a perfect addition to our brokerage family.”With a degree in Geography and secondary studies in Marketing and Spanish from the University of Denver, Tracy brings sharp communication, negotiation, and marketing skills to every transaction. Her breadth of knowledge—ranging from residential sales to rentals, investments, and property flips—gives her clients a unique advantage in today’s dynamic market. She is also a certified expert in New Home Construction (NHC) and a Certified Real Estate Negotiator (CREN), further expanding her capabilities across buyer and seller segments.Tracy is especially known for her success with first-time buyers, veterans, and first responders. “I love matching my clients’ excitement and helping them feel empowered,” she said. “People deserve to be seen, heard, and guided with care. That’s what I show up to do every day.”Her favorite areas to serve include Katy, Cypress, Pearland, Spring Branch, and Memorial—her "stomping ground" and neighborhood roots. Tracy’s extensive experience in home revitalization also makes her an ideal partner for investors looking to transform distressed properties into high-demand homes.Tracy credits her move to Corcoran Genesis as a defining moment in her career. “I’ve followed Nicole Freer on social media for years and always admired her success. When she called me directly, I was shocked—inspired. That conversation made me realize what my business had been missing: leadership, mentorship, and alignment with a brokerage that truly invests in its agents.”She continues, “Nicole and Doug Freer are hands-on leaders who lead with integrity and action. At Corcoran Genesis, I am constantly surrounded by people who push me to grow.”With her award-winning record, unmatched work ethic, and strategic mindset, Tracy King is poised to make a major impact at Corcoran Genesis and across the Greater Houston real estate market.

