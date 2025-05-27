Mother-Daughter Duo Julie & Paige Baker Join Corcoran Genesis, Bringing Experience, Heart, and Hustle to the Brokerage

Meet Julie & Paige Baker, Realtors, Corcoran Genesis

Julie & Paige are heart-led, client-focused, and deeply connected to their community. Their experience and energy is inspiring, and we’re excited to welcome them to Corcoran Genesis” — Nicole Freer, Owner, Broker, Corcoran Genesis

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corcoran Genesis is thrilled to welcome Julie & Paige Baker , the powerhouse mother-daughter duo behind Baker & Co Real Estate Group, to the brokerage. With a referral-based business that thrives on trust, tenacity, and a personal touch, the Bakers bring a unique dynamic to the Corcoran Genesis brokerage that blends deep experience with a fresh, next-generation approach to client service.With over seven years in the industry, Paige Baker leads with energy and a sharp eye for systems and strategy. Her background in animal science from Texas A&M University—and an unexpected pivot from cattle production to contracts—gives her a grounded, solutions-driven mindset. Julie Baker , who transitioned to real estate after a career in early childhood education, brings patience, empathy, and a natural ability to guide clients through big life decisions with calm assurance.Paige’s real estate journey began after the passing of her grandmother (Julie’s mother), which inspired the two to dive into real estate as a means to help others navigate similarly emotional milestones. From attending daily brokerage classes before even being licensed, to closing complicated, last-minute foreclosure deals and earning the lifelong trust of their clients, the Bakers have built a career rooted in service.“We don’t just sell homes—we walk with people through life-changing moments,” said Paige Baker. “Our deals are rarely simple, but that’s what makes the work matter. We specialize in first-time buyers, relocations, and clients who’ve been told ‘no’ one too many times. We make sure it becomes a ‘yes.’”Their loyal client base spans Greater Houston, including Katy, Sugar Land, Baytown, Richmond, College Station, and beyond—often traveling hours outside their own zip code to meet clients wherever they are. Nearly 95% of their business is referral-based, a testament to their people-first approach and reputation for going the extra mile.Julie and Paige bring not only strong local knowledge but also a robust referral network across North America—with unexpected reach into markets like Canada, thanks to Paige’s surprising online following. The pair now look forward to breaking into the luxury market with Corcoran Genesis, while continuing to serve first-time buyers with the same heart and hustle that define their brand.“We were drawn to Nicole & Doug Freer because of their hands-on leadership and the faith-forward foundation of the brokerage,” said Julie Baker. “It’s a people-driven culture that aligns with everything we stand for.”“Julie and Paige are the kind of agents every brokerage dreams of—heart-led, client-focused, and deeply connected to their community,” said Nicole and Doug Freer, Founders of Corcoran Genesis. “Their blend of experience and energy is inspiring, and we’re excited to support them as they grow and thrive with us.”The Bakers are also connectors—sharing their network of trusted vendors, trades, and service professionals to help their clients and fellow agents thrive. They approach every transaction as a duo, offering clients both generational perspective and unmatched support. As they look to the future, Julie and Paige hope to bring their strong referral systems, buyer tools, and "mother-daughter magic" to the Corcoran Genesis community—helping agents grow their own businesses and further expanding the brokerage’s impact across Greater Houston and beyond.

