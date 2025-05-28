Maggie LaRotta Joins Corcoran Genesis, Bringing 18 Years of Real Estate Experience & People-First Approach to Brokerage

Meet Maggie LaRotta, Realtor, Corcoran Genesis

Maggie's rare blend of people skills and market knowledge makes her an exceptional realtor and a valuable asset to the Corcoran Genesis culture.” — Nicole Freer, Owner, Broker, Corcoran Genesis

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corcoran Genesis is proud to welcome veteran Realtor Maggie LaRotta to its brokerage. With nearly two decades of real estate success across the Greater Houston area, Maggie is known for her market expertise, calm professionalism, and unwavering dedication to client care. With nearly two decades of success in real estate and more than 28 years in education, Maggie brings a unique blend of market expertise, emotional intelligence, and deep community knowledge to every client interaction.Before launching her real estate career in 2007, Maggie served as both a teacher and administrator across Houston ISD, Fort Bend ISD, and Katy ISD. Her extensive experience in public education sharpened her communication skills and built a foundation of patience, empathy, and advocacy—traits that continue to define her work in real estate. For clients navigating school choices or family transitions, Maggie’s insight offers unmatched value.Since launching her real estate career in 2007, Maggie has earned a reputation for guiding clients through major transitions with clarity and heart. Her specialties include helping first-time homebuyers navigate the process with confidence and working with empty nesters who are downsizing after decades in their homes. Whether advising a family on a dream purchase or helping someone sell a home filled with memories, Maggie ensures every step feels supported and informed.A longtime Katy resident and native Houstonian, Maggie has deep knowledge of the area’s neighborhoods and housing trends. Her local expertise is particularly valuable to clients looking for trusted insight into lifestyle, commute, and community feel—a quality that consistently sets her apart in a competitive market.“Maggie brings a calm confidence and clear compassion to every transaction,” said Nicole Freer, Broker/Owner of Corcoran Genesis. “Her rare blend of people skills and market knowledge makes her an exceptional realtor and a valuable asset to the Corcoran Genesis culture.”In addition to her professional achievements, Maggie is deeply rooted in her community. She owns Cottage Charm Katy, a boutique event venue in Old Towne Katy where she regularly hosts free community events such as back-to-school drives and book donation bashes—reflecting her genuine commitment to service beyond the sale.For Maggie, joining Corcoran Genesis was about finding a brokerage that shares her values. “Nicole and Doug Freer are not only respected leaders—they’re hands-on, they mentor, and they give back,” she said. “Being part of a brokerage that truly puts people first feels like home.”Looking ahead, Maggie hopes to make a lasting impact at Corcoran Genesis through her dedication, integrity, and connection-driven approach. “If my clients remember me as someone who truly listened and helped them through one of life’s big moments—that’s the legacy I want to leave.”Learn more about Maggie LaRotta and Corcoran Genesis here: https://corcorangenesis.com/agents/maggie-larotta

