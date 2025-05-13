Maryland State Police Investigating Motorcycle Crash In Cecil County

May 12, 2025

(ELKTON, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that injured two people Monday afternoon in Cecil County.

On May 12, 2025, at approximately 2:40 p.m., troopers from the North East Barrack responded to Blue Ball Road and Dogwood Road in Elkton for a crash between a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Chrysler van. The operator of the motorcycle, Velmer Huff Jr., 63, of Elk Mills, Maryland, and his passenger, Tara Hammond, 43, of North East, Maryland, were transported by ambulance to Christiana Hospital for treatment of injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Chrysler, driven by Ethel Smith, 73, was traveling west on Dogwood Road when it struck the motorcycle, which was traveling north on Blue Ball Road.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to assist with the investigation. Once completed, the investigation will be presented to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Cecil County to determine whether charges will be filed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

###

