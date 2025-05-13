Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,628 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,935 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Investigating Motorcycle Crash In Cecil County

Maryland State Police News Release

(ELKTON, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that injured two people Monday afternoon in Cecil County.

On May 12, 2025, at approximately 2:40 p.m., troopers from the North East Barrack responded to Blue Ball Road and Dogwood Road in Elkton for a crash between a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Chrysler van. The operator of the motorcycle, Velmer Huff Jr., 63, of Elk Mills, Maryland, and his passenger, Tara Hammond, 43, of North East, Maryland, were transported by ambulance to Christiana Hospital for treatment of injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Chrysler, driven by Ethel Smith, 73, was traveling west on Dogwood Road when it struck the motorcycle, which was traveling north on Blue Ball Road.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to assist with the investigation. Once completed, the investigation will be presented to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Cecil County to determine whether charges will be filed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Maryland State Police Investigating Motorcycle Crash In Cecil County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more