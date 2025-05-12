House Bill 865 Printer's Number 0890

PENNSYLVANIA, May 12 - Sponsors VENKAT, C. WILLIAMS, PIELLI, DOUGHERTY, HILL-EVANS, MADDEN, PROBST, HOWARD, FREEMAN, MARCELL, SANCHEZ, HOHENSTEIN, GUENST, CERRATO, SHUSTERMAN, STEELE, BOROWSKI, KENYATTA, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, RIVERA, STEHR, HANBIDGE, SAMUELSON, GILLEN, INGLIS

Short Title An Act amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Military Family Education Program, further providing for definitions, for eligibility, for Military Family Education Program grants and for limitations.

Memo Subject Ensuring Continuity of the Military Family Education Program

Generated 05/12/2025 08:42 PM

