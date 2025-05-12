Submit Release
House Bill 865 Printer's Number 0890

PENNSYLVANIA, May 12 - Sponsors

VENKAT, C. WILLIAMS, PIELLI, DOUGHERTY, HILL-EVANS, MADDEN, PROBST, HOWARD, FREEMAN, MARCELL, SANCHEZ, HOHENSTEIN, GUENST, CERRATO, SHUSTERMAN, STEELE, BOROWSKI, KENYATTA, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, RIVERA, STEHR, HANBIDGE, SAMUELSON, GILLEN, INGLIS

Short Title

An Act amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Military Family Education Program, further providing for definitions, for eligibility, for Military Family Education Program grants and for limitations.

Memo Subject

Ensuring Continuity of the Military Family Education Program

