House Bill 865 Printer's Number 0890
PENNSYLVANIA, May 12 - Sponsors
VENKAT, C. WILLIAMS, PIELLI, DOUGHERTY, HILL-EVANS, MADDEN, PROBST, HOWARD, FREEMAN, MARCELL, SANCHEZ, HOHENSTEIN, GUENST, CERRATO, SHUSTERMAN, STEELE, BOROWSKI, KENYATTA, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, RIVERA, STEHR, HANBIDGE, SAMUELSON, GILLEN, INGLIS
Short Title
An Act amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Military Family Education Program, further providing for definitions, for eligibility, for Military Family Education Program grants and for limitations.
Memo Subject
Ensuring Continuity of the Military Family Education Program
Generated 05/12/2025 08:42 PM
