House Bill 359 Printer's Number 1582

PENNSYLVANIA, May 12 - House Bill 359

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

POWELL, SANCHEZ, GIRAL, HILL-EVANS, BRENNAN, CIRESI, FREEMAN, FLEMING, FRANKEL, DEASY, GREEN

Short Title

An Act amending the act of July 11, 1990 (P.L.465, No.113), known as the Tax Increment Financing Act, further providing for definitions, for powers of authorities, for creation of tax increment districts and approval of project plans and for financing of project costs.

Memo Subject

Expanding Eligible Projects for Tax Increment Financing Districts

Actions

0313 Referred to HOUSING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT, Jan. 27, 2025
1582 Reported as amended, May 5, 2025
First consideration, May 5, 2025
Laid on the table, May 5, 2025
Removed from table, May 12, 2025

