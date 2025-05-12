House Bill 359 Printer's Number 1582
PENNSYLVANIA, May 12 - House Bill 359
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
POWELL, SANCHEZ, GIRAL, HILL-EVANS, BRENNAN, CIRESI, FREEMAN, FLEMING, FRANKEL, DEASY, GREEN
Short Title
An Act amending the act of July 11, 1990 (P.L.465, No.113), known as the Tax Increment Financing Act, further providing for definitions, for powers of authorities, for creation of tax increment districts and approval of project plans and for financing of project costs.
Memo Subject
Expanding Eligible Projects for Tax Increment Financing Districts
Actions
|Referred to HOUSING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT, Jan. 27, 2025
|Reported as amended, May 5, 2025
|First consideration, May 5, 2025
|Laid on the table, May 5, 2025
|Removed from table, May 12, 2025
