House Bill 500 Printer's Number 1652

PENNSYLVANIA, May 12

INGLIS, MATZIE, MEHAFFIE, VENKAT, HOWARD, HILL-EVANS, MADDEN, SCHLOSSBERG, GIRAL, MALAGARI, NEILSON, RIVERA, BENHAM, SANCHEZ, O'MARA, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, DAVIDSON, STEELE, K.HARRIS, DONAHUE, BOROWSKI, McNEILL, KHAN, FRIEL, PROKOPIAK, POWELL, ABNEY, D. MILLER, SALISBURY, MERSKI, PROBST, SCHWEYER, McANDREW, BIZZARRO, T. DAVIS, CERRATO, GALLAGHER, HADDOCK, KINKEAD

Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in Pennsylvania Economic Development for a Growing Economy (PA EDGE) Tax Credits, repealing provisions relating to local resource manufacturing, providing for Reliable Energy Investment Tax Credit, repealing provisions relating to Pennsylvania milk processing and providing for Pennsylvania milk processing; in regional clean hydrogen hubs, further providing for definitions, for eligibility, for application and approval of tax credit, for use of tax credits and for applicability; in semiconductor manufacturing and biomedical manufacturing and research, further providing for definitions and for * * *

Memo Subject

Lightning Plan: Improve the EDGE Tax Credit

Generated 05/12/2025 08:41 PM

