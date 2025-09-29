House Resolution 321 Printer's Number 2330
PENNSYLVANIA, September 29 - House Resolution 321
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
SCOTT, BRIGGS, HANBIDGE, MALAGARI, N. NELSON, SANCHEZ, WEBSTER, KHAN, GUENST, HILL-EVANS, GALLAGHER
Short Title
A Resolution designating October 3, 2025, as "Sharon Cullen Day" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Designating October 3 as “Sharon Cullen Day”
Actions
|2330
|Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, Sept. 23, 2025
|Reported as committed, Sept. 29, 2025
Generated 09/29/2025 06:01 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.