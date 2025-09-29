House Resolution 321 Printer's Number 2330

PENNSYLVANIA, September 29 - House Resolution 321 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors SCOTT, BRIGGS, HANBIDGE, MALAGARI, N. NELSON, SANCHEZ, WEBSTER, KHAN, GUENST, HILL-EVANS, GALLAGHER Short Title A Resolution designating October 3, 2025, as "Sharon Cullen Day" in Pennsylvania. Memo Subject Designating October 3 as “Sharon Cullen Day” Actions 2330 Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, Sept. 23, 2025 Reported as committed, Sept. 29, 2025 Generated 09/29/2025 06:01 PM

