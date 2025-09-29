House Resolution 314 Printer's Number 2306

PENNSYLVANIA, September 29 - Sponsors McNEILL, PICKETT, VENKAT, SANCHEZ, HILL-EVANS, GIRAL, JAMES, PROBST, BRENNAN, FREEMAN, PIELLI, VITALI, HOHENSTEIN, HOWARD, NEILSON, RIVERA, HADDOCK, ANDERSON, CONKLIN, BENNINGHOFF, FRANKEL, WEBSTER, CIRESI

Short Title A Resolution designating September 18, 2025, as "U.S. Air Force Birthday" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Designating September 18, 2025, as "U.S. Air Force Birthday"

Generated 09/29/2025 06:01 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.