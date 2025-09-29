House Resolution 314 Printer's Number 2306
PENNSYLVANIA, September 29 - Sponsors
McNEILL, PICKETT, VENKAT, SANCHEZ, HILL-EVANS, GIRAL, JAMES, PROBST, BRENNAN, FREEMAN, PIELLI, VITALI, HOHENSTEIN, HOWARD, NEILSON, RIVERA, HADDOCK, ANDERSON, CONKLIN, BENNINGHOFF, FRANKEL, WEBSTER, CIRESI
Short Title
A Resolution designating September 18, 2025, as "U.S. Air Force Birthday" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Designating September 18, 2025, as "U.S. Air Force Birthday"
