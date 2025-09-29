House Resolution 310 Printer's Number 2300

PENNSYLVANIA, September 29 - Sponsors McNEILL, FREEMAN, HILL-EVANS, DOUGHERTY, HOHENSTEIN, SANCHEZ, M. MACKENZIE, BRENNAN, PIELLI, NEILSON, JAMES, VENKAT, GUENST, VITALI, MAYES, GALLAGHER, CONKLIN, STEELE, FRANKEL, CIRESI, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ

Short Title A Resolution designating September 28, 2025, as "Gold Star Mother's and Family Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Designating September 28, 2025, as "Gold Star Mother's and Family Day" in Pennsylvania

Generated 09/29/2025 06:00 PM

