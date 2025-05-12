Grizzly bear mistakenly shot and killed by a hunter in Bonner County in North Idaho

On the evening of May 9, a hunter shot and killed a young female grizzly bear he mistook for a black bear. The bear was killed in the Priest Lake drainage of Idaho’s Panhandle. After identifying the bear at the scene as a grizzly, the hunter immediately self-reported via the Citizen’s Against Poaching hotline and is fully cooperating with Idaho Fish and Game on the ongoing investigation.

The incident serves as an important reminder that grizzly bears can be found in portions of the Panhandle and Upper Snake Regions and occasionally in other regions in Idaho. Grizzly bears are protected under state and federal law, and bear hunters are responsible for proper identification of their target prior to shooting.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2025, anyone hunting black bears in Idaho is required to pass a mandatory bear identification test to help hunters differentiate between black and grizzly bears. Beyond the mandatory test, all hunters are encouraged to regularly review their bear identification skills to avoid mistaken identity. Fish and Game has resources to help with this.

Size and color of bears are not reliable indicators of species. It’s best to look at multiple features in order to make the right call. Grizzlies typically have short, rounded ears, a dished facial profile, a prominent shoulder hump and 2-4 inch long claws.

Fish and Game regrets the loss of this grizzly bear and appreciates the hunter’s self-reporting and continued cooperation on the investigation.

Please contact the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414 if you have any questions.

