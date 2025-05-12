Submit Release
U.S. Chamber's Rodney Davis Praises Introduction of Bipartisan Small Business Legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Rodney Davis, Head of Government Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, issued the following statement on the introduction of the Made in America Manufacturing Finance Act, a bipartisan piece of legislation introduced by the chairs of the House and Senate small business committees Senator Joni Ernst and Representative Roger Williams and designed to provide small businesses with the capital they need to grow. 

“Doubling the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) loan limit will free up capital small business owners use to increase employees’ paychecks, broaden benefits, and expand operations.  As we celebrate National Small Business Month, there is no better way to honor Main Street than having SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler, Senator Chris Coons, and the chairs of Senate and House committees all working together to help small business."

Learn more about the U.S. Chamber’s support for America’s small business community.

