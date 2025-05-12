SR-92 Fatal Crash

Submit Release
On Monday, May 12, 2025 at about 2:09 pm, A Honda motorcyclist was heading westbound on SR-92. While rounding a corner he left the travel lane to the right and lost control. The vehicle crashed, the front wheel broke off and the rider sustained serious injuries. Medical arrived on scene and began life saving measures. The rider died on scene. Driver was a 17 year old male. SR-92 was is closed for the crash investigation.

