Traffic changes on 19th and 21st streets expected this week in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. – As part of the ongoing Memorial Highway reconstruction project, key traffic changes will take place in southeast Mandan this month.

19th Street Southeast will reopen to traffic on Tuesday, May 13, restoring a key north-south route in the area. This reopening comes just ahead of the temporary closure of 21st Street Southeast, which begins Thursday May 15, between Shoal Loop Southeast and 46th Avenue Southeast to accommodate storm sewer installation. Shoal Loop Southeast will remain open.

The 21st Street closure is expected to last approximately one month. During that time, drivers are encouraged to use 19th Street Southeast or alternate routes to avoid delays and maintain traffic flow.

These changes are part of phased infrastructure improvements that support the larger Memorial Highway drainage and roadway reconstruction effort.

Motorists should follow posted detour signs, reduce speed and exercise caution in and around construction zones. Pedestrians are also reminded to stay clear of active work zones for their safety and the safety of construction crews.

We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation as this important work continues.

For project updates and more information, visit: www.dot.nd.gov/memorialhwy.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation reminds motorists to drive safely and stay alert in all work zones.

For statewide road conditions, call 511 or visit travel.dot.nd.gov.

