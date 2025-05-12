Rutland barracks/Aggravated Assault of a Correctional Officer

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B4001366

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Henry Alberico

STATION: Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 03/03/2025 at approximately 1847 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility, 167 State Street, Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault on a Correctional Officer – 2 counts

ACCUSED: Lawrence Thompson

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 3, 2025, the Vermont State Police received a report of an assault against two correctional officers at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility in Rutland, VT. During the investigation it was learned that Lawrence Thompson, an inmate at Marble Valley, had made threats of harm toward correctional officers. Later, while the COs were performing their duties, Thompson struck them with a bar of soap concealed in a sock. On May 12, 2025, Thompson was issued a criminal citation to appear at 10 am on June 16, 2025, in the Vermont Superior Court – Rutland Criminal Division to answer two charges of aggravated assault on a correctional officer. At the time of the incident, Thompson was jailed at Marble Valley for charges of Aggravated Assault with a Weapon and Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Threat of Bodily Injury or Violence.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: June 16, 2025, at 1000 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court (Rutland) Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.