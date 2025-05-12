Rutland barracks/Aggravated Assault of a Correctional Officer
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4001366
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Henry Alberico
STATION: Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 03/03/2025 at approximately 1847 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility, 167 State Street, Rutland, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault on a Correctional Officer – 2 counts
ACCUSED: Lawrence Thompson
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 3, 2025, the Vermont State Police received a report of an assault against two correctional officers at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility in Rutland, VT. During the investigation it was learned that Lawrence Thompson, an inmate at Marble Valley, had made threats of harm toward correctional officers. Later, while the COs were performing their duties, Thompson struck them with a bar of soap concealed in a sock. On May 12, 2025, Thompson was issued a criminal citation to appear at 10 am on June 16, 2025, in the Vermont Superior Court – Rutland Criminal Division to answer two charges of aggravated assault on a correctional officer. At the time of the incident, Thompson was jailed at Marble Valley for charges of Aggravated Assault with a Weapon and Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Threat of Bodily Injury or Violence.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: June 16, 2025, at 1000 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court (Rutland) Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
