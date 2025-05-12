Students Hold Mock Trial at Webster County Courthouse

Webster County Court officials, including Judge Michael Burns, Webster County Court staff, County Attorney Patrick Calkins, Public Defender Don Theobald, and Webster County Sheriff’s Office, including Troopers Kavan, Rice, and Potthoff, hosted Law Day for fifth and sixth grade students from Red Cloud Elementary School.

The students learned about the court and all the parties associated with criminal cases. The highlight of the day was a Mock Trial: the case of State v. Alexander T. Wolf, involving the students as attorneys, witnesses, and jurors, with the Webster County Court team fielding questions from participants.

Law Day was established by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1958 as a national dedication to the principles of government under the law. In 1961, Congress designated May 1st as the official date to celebrate Law Day. In Nebraska, Law Day Job Shadowing is an annual educational and collaborative program organized by the Nebraska State Bar Foundation and the Nebraska Supreme Court.

To participate in the program and host local fifth graders in your court or area through the Job Shadow program, contact Janet Bancroft.