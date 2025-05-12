O’Neill Elementary Students Participate in Law Day Experience

O’Neill Elementary’s fifth-grade students had an unforgettable experience as they took part in Law Day, an annual event celebrating the role of law in society. The event was hosted by Holt County legal professionals and law enforcement officers to give students insight into the judicial process and public service.

The students gathered in front of the courthouse, eager to begin their hands-on learning experience. Attorney Ashley Boettcher engaged them in discussions about the legal system and even led them through a Will drafting exercise, sparking curiosity about legal documentation.

Judge Kale Burdick shared insights into courtroom procedures, accompanied by Court Reporter Kami Hooey, who demonstrated her steno machine—a key tool in court transcription. Students were fascinated by the technology and the precision required in court reporting.

The law enforcement segment of the program featured O’Neill Police Chief Matt Otte, who displayed equipment used in policing and public safety. Nebraska State Patrol Troopers Simon Bessmer and Justin Brase introduced students to drone technology, explaining its use in law enforcement operations. A live drone demonstration captured the students’ attention, showing them the modern tools used to ensure safety and justice.

In total, 67 fifth-grade students from O’Neill Elementary participated in Law Day, taking advantage of the chance to interact with professionals in the field. With beautiful weather complementing the event, it was a day filled with learning, engagement, and inspiration.

Law Day was established by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1958 as a national dedication to the principles of government under the law. In 1961, Congress designated May 1st as the official date to celebrate Law Day. In Nebraska, Law Day Job Shadowing is an annual educational and collaborative program organized by the Nebraska State Bar Foundation and the Nebraska Supreme Court.

To participate in the program and host local 5th graders in your court or area through the Job Shadow program, contact Janet Bancroft.